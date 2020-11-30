Former PM Zafarullah Khan Jamali in critical condition

Former prime minister of Pakistan Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali is in critical condition after suffering a heart attack on Sunday.

He is on the ventilator at the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology in Rawalpindi.

He is 76 years old.

Jamali served as the country’s premier from November 23, 2002 till June 26, 2004 during then president Pervez Musharraf’s tenure.

He also served as the acting chief minister of Balochistan from November 1996 to February 1997.

Earlier, President Arif Alvi tweeted the incorrect information that Jamali had passed away. He later clarified the information and said he had spoken to Jamali’s son who told him his father is in critical condition.

I have deleted the Tweet, based on wrong info with apologies to the family. Mir Zafrullah Jamali is on the ventilator. I talked to Omar Jamali who confirmed this. May Allah grant him immediate recovery. — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) November 30, 2020

An earlier version of this story stated that Zafarullah Khan Jamali had passed away. The error has been corrected and is regretted