Monday, November 30, 2020
Samaa TV
Former PM Zafarullah Khan Jamali in critical condition

He had a heart attack

Posted: Nov 30, 2020
Posted: Nov 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Former prime minister of Pakistan Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali is in critical condition after suffering a heart attack on Sunday.

He is on the ventilator at the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology in Rawalpindi.

He is 76 years old.

Jamali served as the country’s premier from November 23, 2002 till June 26, 2004 during then president Pervez Musharraf’s tenure.

He also served as the acting chief minister of Balochistan from November 1996 to February 1997.

Earlier, President Arif Alvi tweeted the incorrect information that Jamali had passed away. He later clarified the information and said he had spoken to Jamali’s son who told him his father is in critical condition.

An earlier version of this story stated that Zafarullah Khan Jamali had passed away. The error has been corrected and is regretted

