Former PM Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain tests negative for coronavirus

Former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has tested negative for the coronavirus and his health is improving, Punjab Health Minister Yasmeen Rashid said on Saturday.

Hussain, the chief of the PML-Q, was shifted to a hospital Friday afternoon after his health deteriorated.

Hussain is able sit down on his own but will take some time to be totally fit, said Rashid. She added that he is being provided all the facilities at the hospital.

Brigadier Arshad Naseem has presented him a bouquet and inquired about his health on behalf of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of his own faction of the JUI, disgruntled PTI leader Jahanhgir Tareen and other politicians also telephoned him and inquired after his health.