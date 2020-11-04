Former MNA Jamshed Dasti hospitalised in Muzaffargarh

He has a joint infection, clotting in his leg
Awami Raj Party Chairman and former MNA Jamshed Dasti was hospitalized in Muzaffargarh on Wednesday.
He suffers from throat and bone illnesses and reportedly developed a joint and bone infection 10 days earlier. He had been receiving treatment at home but was shifted to a hospital after his condition worsened.
He was shifted to the Tayyip Erdogan Hospital in Muzaffargarh and doctors had him admitted. They say he has a joint infection and clotting in his right leg.