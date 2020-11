Former federal minister Anwar Aziz Chaudhry passed away Sunday in Lahore after a prolonged illness. He was the father of PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz.

His daughter-in-law Mehnaz Akber Aziz, who is an MNA, tweeted the news.

Anwar Chaudhry joined politics in 1963. He served as a federal minister in prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s cabinet.

He contested the 2018 elections as an independent candidate.