Arzoo Raja to remain in shelter home, Sindh pays expenses

Arzoo Raja will remain in a shelter home until she turns 18, the Sindh High Court ruled on Monday and closed the child marriage and forced conversion case for the Karachi teenager.

The court has directed the home secretary to assign an officer from the Social Welfare department to look after her and ensure she studies. Sindh will pay for her daily expenses.

Raja, who was presented in court, repeated that she doesn’t want to go back home with her parents.

The police presented the challan in the case, in which they have removed the kidnapping charge from the FIR against Azhar Ali, the 41-year-old who married Raja, and added Section 375(v) for statutory rape.

According to the challan, Raja said that she was friends with Ali and he took her to the office of a nikkahkhwan on a motorcycle. The nikkahkhwan said that they presented documents stating that Arzoo was 18 years.

Jibran Nasir, who is representing Arzoo’s parents, said on social media that they will now file proceedings in the relevant court for custody.

Child marriage

At the last hearing on November 9, the court ruled that this was a child marriage after it was proven that Raja is 14 years old. The province’s law bars anyone under the age of 18 from marrying anyone.

The court had sent her to a shelter home for two weeks and barred Ali from meeting her. It ruled that every person who was a part of the nikkah ceremony would be investigated under the Child Marriages Restraint Act, 2013.

Arzoo Raja case

On October 13, Raja Masih, the teenager’s father, filed an FIR after she was kidnapped from her house in Railway Colony. The police found that she had been married to Syed Ali Azhar. For his part, Azhar presented a nikkahnama, free-will affidavit, and a Sanad-e-Islam certificate.

Her parents then approached a judicial magistrate seeking her protective custody. They argued that consummation of child marriage is tantamount to statutory rape and is outlawed under Section 375 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 5 of the Protection of Women (Criminal Laws Amendment) Act, 2006.

The nikkahnama doesn’t have any particulars of her age or CNIC copy. It doesn’t have the medical certificate needed to prove a person is 18 in case there is no CNIC either.

Arzoo’s parents say she was forced to file a petition in the Sindh High Court on October 27 in which she claimed that she married Ali of her own free will and converted to Islam. On November 2, she was recovered on the orders of the Sindh High Court and shifted to a shelter home. Her husband was arrested and remanded into police custody.