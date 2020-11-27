Five suspected robbers shot dead in Karachi’s DHA

Five suspected robbers were shot dead after an alleged encounter with the police in Karachi’s DHA Phase-IV early Friday morning.

According to the police, the robbers had entered a house in DHA Phase-IV, however, the police got the information in time and surrounded the house.

The suspects tried to flee by opening fire at the police and were killed in retaliatory fire, the police claimed.

SSP South Zubair Nazir said that the suspects had come in a double-cabin vehicle which has been taken into custody. He said weapons were recovered from the suspect and they were involved in multiple robberies, he said.

Police said that the residents of the house have been shifted to a safe location.

One of the deceased robbers has been identified as Ghulam Mustafa. The police said that he was the head of the gang. He was arrested last year and then released.