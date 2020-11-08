Five killed in firing at Kohat wedding

Five people were killed and three injured during firing at a wedding in Kohat’s Ghazi on Saturday night.

According to the police, two guests got into an argument after which they opened fire at each other.

The police reached the site immediately after the incident. The bodies and injured people have been shifted to the DHQ Hospital.

“The incident took place in the middle of a musical performance at the ceremony,” a police officer said, adding that the victims include two brothers.

Two suspects have been arrested and are being interrogated. Further investigations are under way.