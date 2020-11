Your browser does not support the video tag.

A fire has erupted in a building near Multan's Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh Stadium.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement is currently holding its seventh anti-government rally there.

Four fire trucks have reached the site to douse the fire.

The cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained. No casualties have been reported so far.

JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman, PML-N's Maryam Nawaz, and PPP's Aseefa Bhutto Zardari are attending the rally.