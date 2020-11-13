Friday, November 13, 2020  | 26 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > News

FIR registered for Quetta Spinney Road attack on police

Five people were injured

SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
Photo: File

An FIR of the grenade attack on Quetta’s Spinney Road Thursday night has been registered by the Quetta police.

The complaint, which has been lodged by the Counter Terrorism Department, has been filed against unidentified men. It includes sections of murder and terrorism, and sections from the explosives act.

Three policemen and two passersby were injured in the attack.

Five people, including three policemen, were injured when a grenade was lobbed at a police van on late Thursday. The injured were brought to Civil Hospital Quetta’s Trauma Centre and have been identified, the Balochistan Health Department spokesperson confirmed.

fir Quetta blast
 
HOME  
 
 
Quetta blast on Spinney road, FIR against quetta spinney road blast, quetta police
 

MOST READ
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in ‘seven hours’
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
Pakistan Railways announces restoring KCR from Monday
 
 
 
 
 
