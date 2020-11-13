FIR registered for Quetta Spinney Road attack on police

An FIR of the grenade attack on Quetta’s Spinney Road Thursday night has been registered by the Quetta police.

The complaint, which has been lodged by the Counter Terrorism Department, has been filed against unidentified men. It includes sections of murder and terrorism, and sections from the explosives act.

Three policemen and two passersby were injured in the attack.

Five people, including three policemen, were injured when a grenade was lobbed at a police van on late Thursday. The injured were brought to Civil Hospital Quetta’s Trauma Centre and have been identified, the Balochistan Health Department spokesperson confirmed.