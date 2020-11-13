Friday, November 13, 2020  | 26 Rabiulawal, 1442
FIA arrests Karachi man for impersonating official

He defrauded people by introducing him as an FIA officer

SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 13, 2020
Photo: FIA

The Federal Investigation Agency’s cyber-crime wing has arrested a man in Karachi for impersonating an official of the agency.

According to an FIR, the accused, identified as Irfan Khan, introduced himself as an FIA officer and defrauded people. The accused also told people that his wife was an additional sessions judge in Karachi.

“As per the records of the FIA, no officer by the name of Irfan Khan is working here,” read the FIR.

The accused was arrested in a raid conducted in Karachi’s Landhi, said Faizullah Korejo, the FIA’s addition director, in Karachi.

The FIA has seized his cellphone, laptop, USB drive and files and sent them to the agency’s technical expert.

The initial technical report, according to the FIA official, has established that accused impersonated FIA officials and defrauded people.

