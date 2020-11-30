FBR tells 22 banks their employees must file tax returns

The FBR has written to the managements of 22 banks in Pakistan and told them to ensure their employees file their income tax returns.

These banks are AlBaraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited, Bank Alfalah Limited, Citi Bank NA, Faysal Bank Limited, Habib Bank Limited, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, Meezan Bank Limited, Samba Bank Limited, Sindh Bank Limited, Summit Bank Limited, U Microfinance Bank Limited, APNA Microfinance Bank Limited, Bank Islami Pakistan Limited, Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Limited, First Women Bank Limited, Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited, JS Bank Limited, National Bank of Pakistan, Silk Bank Limited, Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited, Telenor Microfinance Bank Limited and United Bank Limited.

In the letter, the FBR noted that a large number of employees are not filing their annual income tax returns. “They are under the impression that there is at source deduction of income tax on their salaries hence filing of income tax return is not called for. This is a misconception which is against the provisions of the law,” it read.

The FBR said that an NGO, the Karsaz Education and Welfare Organisation, has partnered with it to help people file income tax returns free of charge. It gave the contact details of the organization and said volunteers at KEWO will help employees file their tax returns for the 2019-2020 financial year without any charges.

The last date to file income tax returns for 2019-2020 is December 8. The date was earlier extended till December from September.