FBR submits Zardari family’s tax details to NAB

Details of former president Asif Ali Zardari, his son PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, daughters Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, sister Faryal Talpur’s taxes have been submitted to NAB.

The accountability bureau is investigating them in an assets beyond means case. This means NAB thinks they have more assets than they could afford with their income. It asked the FBR for their income tax returns and wealth statements.

Tax returns are usually confidential information but they were procured under the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010.

NAB had requested the details of a company, Messrs Zardari Group (pvt ltd), as well as those of Faryal’s husband Mir Munawar Ali Talpur.

Sources within the FBR said that NAB had asked for the details by November 12.