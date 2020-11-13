Friday, November 13, 2020  | 26 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > LifeandStyle

‘Big Fat Pakistani Wedding’ has FBR cracking open tax records

It's investigating whether any tax evasion took place

Posted: Nov 13, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
'Big Fat Pakistani Wedding' has FBR cracking open tax records

Photo: KS Concepts/Instagram

Everyone with an Instagram account must have heard about Pakistan’s biggest wedding of the year—the Jalal Sons-Master Tiles wedding.

Pictures of absolute grandeur began floating around on Instagram and slowly made their way to Facebook and Twitter and then straight to the FBR office. It has been estimated that Rs2 billion was spent on the wedding in total.

The FBR’s regional office in Lahore is now examining tax records to see whether any tax evasion has taken place.

Jalal Sons is a bakery chain in Lahore with at least 19 branches. According to its website it was set up in 1948.

Master Tiles is, as the name suggests, a tile company. It was launched in 1982 and according to its website, its head branch in is Gujranwala.

The wedding was held in Lahore between the daughter of a director of Master Tiles and the son of one of the owners of Master Tiles. The hashtags for the events were #MasterTilesFamilyWedding and #BigFatPakistaniWedding

Photographer to the stars Irfan Ahson was hired to capture the events, and he managed to capture the entire country’s attention as well.

From the cake, naturally prepared by Jalal Sons, to the foreign acrobats and fire dancers, the wedding was extravagant on a scale that very few people can even dream of. It was also attended by stars like Atif Aslam and his wife and Abrar-ul-Haq.

Maulana Tariq Jameel performed the nikkah for the bride and groom and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan performed a qawwali.

The FBR took notice of the extraordinary amount of money spent on the wedding and has begun investigating the hosts’ taxes.

According to the inquiry, Rs15 million was paid for the venue, Rs70 million for the décor, fireworks and mehndi, and Rs10 million for the photography and videography.

The FBR has also started examining the tax records of the vendors employed for the wedding.

