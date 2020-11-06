‘Fazlur Rahman can work with PML-N, but PPP can’t’

The opposition party have given a clear message by not allowing former PM Nawaz Sharif to address the PDM rally in Karachi via video link, said Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Friday.

The PPP and PML-N cannot work together, he remarked. “Fazlur Rahman can still work with the PML-N but PPP can’t.”

The PPP believes in democratic processes and institutions. But if you notice only those leaders are speaking out in the PML-N who have cases filed against them.

Bilawal has been running an electoral campaign in Gilgit Baltistan for the last 15 days, he added.

He remarked that the situation will be different after the Senate elections. The picture will become clear after February 20, 2021.