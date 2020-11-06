Friday, November 6, 2020  | 19 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

‘Fazlur Rahman can work with PML-N, but PPP can’t’

Sheikh Rasheed addresses press conference

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
‘Fazlur Rahman can work with PML-N, but PPP can’t’

Photo: Online

The opposition party have given a clear message by not allowing former PM Nawaz Sharif to address the PDM rally in Karachi via video link, said Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Friday.

The PPP and PML-N cannot work together, he remarked. “Fazlur Rahman can still work with the PML-N but PPP can’t.”

The PPP believes in democratic processes and institutions. But if you notice only those leaders are speaking out in the PML-N who have cases filed against them.

Bilawal has been running an electoral campaign in Gilgit Baltistan for the last 15 days, he added.

He remarked that the situation will be different after the Senate elections. The picture will become clear after February 20, 2021.

FaceBook WhatsApp
PPP sheikh rasheed
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Beware of purchasing plots in 69 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Beware of purchasing plots in 69 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi's Liaquatabad
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi’s Liaquatabad
Protective custody sought for 'underage forced conversion' victim Arzoo Raja
Protective custody sought for ‘underage forced conversion’ victim Arzoo Raja
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful
CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful
MQM’s Haider Abbas Rizvi returns to Pakistan
MQM’s Haider Abbas Rizvi returns to Pakistan
WB assures working to wrap up Karachi Yellow line design
WB assures working to wrap up Karachi Yellow line design
Gilgit-Baltistan to become Pakistan’s fifth province
Gilgit-Baltistan to become Pakistan’s fifth province
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.