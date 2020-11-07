Saturday, November 7, 2020  | 20 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > News

Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman

He has also been fired

Posted: Nov 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman

Police in Islamabad arrested on Saturday night a Faysal Bank employee who was caught groping a woman on camera.

“Police raided his house. The culprit has turned his cell off and his hiding for the last three hours,” Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said in a tweet.

The bank employee identified as Usman Gohar has also been dismissed from his job by the bank and raids are being conducted to arrest him, he added in another Twitter post.

The action against the bank employee was taken after a video of him harassing and inappropriately touching a woman inside the bank went viral on social media. People speculated that the woman was also employed at the bank.

People called for him to be fired from the bank.

The Islamabad DC told SAMAA Digital that they are forensically analysing the video to ascertain whether it is recent.

harassment Islamabad
 
