Islamabad bank harassment case: Federal ombudsperson summons HR, CCTV footage

The federal ombudsman secretariat for protection against harassment has summoned the head of the human resource department of Faysal Bank in a harassment case at the bank.

On November 7, the Islamabad police arrested an employee of the bank after a video of him groping a woman surfaced.

The man, identified as Usman Gohar, was fired from his job.

The secretariat had summoned the bank’s president, Yousaf Hussain, on Friday. He didn’t attend the hearing. Instead, his lawyer Advocate Bilal Akbar Tarrar came.

The registrar expressed his objections over the case and directed Akbar to ensure that the bank’s head of human resource department attends the next hearing scheduled on November 17. The secretariat has also summoned the CCTV footage of the incident.