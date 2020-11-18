Falcons worth Rs250m, Iranian diesel seized in Quetta

The Pakistan Customs has seized two endangered falcons and 30 litres of Iranian diesel from separate areas in Quetta.

The smuggled diesel was hidden inside an LPG gas tanker that the officials raided on a tip-off. The vehicle has been impounded.

On the other hand, the falcons were rescued on the Quetta Airport Road from a passenger named Lal Shah. He had brought them from Dubai.

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Officials believe they sell for around Rs250 million. The falcons have been handed over to the Balochistan Wildlife Department.

Wildlife traffickers catch falcons in the mountainous north, often to sell them for profit in the Gulf region, where hunting with the birds is a sport.

Photo: SAMAA Digital

In October, the customs foiled an attempt to smuggle 75 endangered falcons and a houbara bustard.

They called this an “unprecedented” anti-smuggling operation.

“The birds are listed as rare and endangered species and their trade is strictly banned,” said customs officer Mohammad Saqif Saeed.

He did not identify the species of the birds but estimated their value to be around Rs200 million (over $1 million) on the black market.

Two suspects were arrested and the birds were released into the wild.