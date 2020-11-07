Saturday, November 7, 2020  | 20 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > News

Faisalabad: Three restaurants sealed for not following coronavirus SOPs

Posted: Nov 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Nov 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: File

Three restaurants in Faisalabad were sealed for violating coronavirus SOPs, according to the district administration.

The restaurants were sealed during a raid by the police. The police said that social distancing was not being practiced at the restaurants and the management had allowed people in without masks.

The number of coronavirus cases in Faisalabad has increased. According to the health department, a doctor, six nurses, and nine students at the Allied Hospital and the Punjab Medical College have contracted the virus.

It said that if the cases continue to increase, a smart lockdown will be imposed in the city.

On Friday [November 7], the National Command and Operation Centre imposed a ban on gatherings at wedding halls from November 20 in big cities, including Karachi, Faisalabad, Lahore, Islamabad, Hyderabad, Multan, and Rawalpindi.

The decision was aimed at controlling the spread of the virus. The NCOC said that residents not wearing masks will be fined and only 50% of employees at any private or government organisation will work at offices while the rest will work from home.

The virus has so far claimed 6,943 lives in Pakistan, according to official figures. On October 28, Prime Imran Khan’s Special Assistant on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had announced that the second wave of the deadly virus has started in the country.

During a media briefing, he said health authorities were receiving 700 to 750 cases of coronavirus per day and the mortality rate had also increased.

