Monday, November 9, 2020  | 22 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Thieves fool bank staff, steal Rs1.6m from Faisalabad woman’s account

They cloned her number, issued new card

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Thieves fool bank staff, steal Rs1.6m from Faisalabad woman’s account

A Faisalabad woman learnt the hard way that your money isn’t always safe in your bank account.

A group of men stole Rs1.6 million from her account at Bank Al-Falah by fooling the bank’s staff.

The scam artists had a smooth operation. They cloned the person’s mobile phone number and called the bank to report a stolen ATM card. They then got a new card issued to them.

They used this method to steal Rs1.6 million from one woman’s account and an unspecified amount from other accounts.

When the woman learnt of the fraud, she had her card blocked and informed the FIA. The FIA was on hand to arrest the suspects when they came into the bank to pick up the new card.

The FIA’s sub inspector, Rizwan, said Pakistani banks need to update their software so that they can detect fake calls because criminals have software that can be used to mirror any number.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Faisalabad
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in 'seven hours'
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in ‘seven hours’
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi's Liaquatabad
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi’s Liaquatabad
CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful
CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful
Security guard kills Khushab bank manager, cites blasphemy motivation
Security guard kills Khushab bank manager, cites blasphemy motivation
MQM’s Haider Abbas Rizvi returns to Pakistan
MQM’s Haider Abbas Rizvi returns to Pakistan
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
WB assures working to wrap up Karachi Yellow line design
WB assures working to wrap up Karachi Yellow line design
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.