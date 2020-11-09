Thieves fool bank staff, steal Rs1.6m from Faisalabad woman’s account

A Faisalabad woman learnt the hard way that your money isn’t always safe in your bank account.

A group of men stole Rs1.6 million from her account at Bank Al-Falah by fooling the bank’s staff.

The scam artists had a smooth operation. They cloned the person’s mobile phone number and called the bank to report a stolen ATM card. They then got a new card issued to them.

They used this method to steal Rs1.6 million from one woman’s account and an unspecified amount from other accounts.

When the woman learnt of the fraud, she had her card blocked and informed the FIA. The FIA was on hand to arrest the suspects when they came into the bank to pick up the new card.

The FIA’s sub inspector, Rizwan, said Pakistani banks need to update their software so that they can detect fake calls because criminals have software that can be used to mirror any number.