Wednesday, November 4, 2020  | 17 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Faisal Vawda should stop playing hide-and-seek with court: IHC judge

ECP submits his nomination papers to court

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Faisal Vawda should stop playing hide-and-seek with court: IHC judge

Photo: Faisal Vawda/Facebook

The Islamabad High Court resumed hearing on Wednesday the disqualification case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker Faisal Vawda.

The Election Commission submitted the record of the nomination papers submitted by Vawda for the 2018 General Election. The commission’s lawyer told the court that Vawda had even submitted an affidavit saying that he doesn’t hold dual citizenship.

Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that the federal minister should stop playing hide-and-seek with the court. He submitted the affidavit on June 11, 2018 and his request to take back his dual citizenship was approved on June 25, 2018, he added.

The judge asked Vawda’s lawyer if he wants the court to summon it. The lawyer asked for some time to speak to his client. The case has been adjourned till November 12

A petition was filed against the PTI minister on January 29 for submitting fake documents to the ECP.

A news report had revealed that Vawda filed his nomination papers on June 11, 2018 when he still held US nationality. His papers were approved on June 18, 2018. The federal minister had filed papers to give up his US citizenship on June 22 and he was issued a certificate on June 25.

Article 62(i)(f) deems it necessary for all members of Parliament to be sadiq and ameen. They are prohibited from concealing information about their assets.

On the other hand, Article 63(1)(c) of the Constitution says that “a person shall be disqualified from being elected or chosen as, and from being, a member of Parliament if he ceases to be a citizen of Pakistan or acquires the citizenship of a foreign state.”

On October 17, 2018 two PML-N leaders were disqualified by the Supreme Court for holding dual nationalities. Sadia Abbasi and Haroon Akhtar had dual citizenship when they filed their nomination papers, the court said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Faisal Vawda islamabad high court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
British-era tunnel opened for people at Ayubia National Park
British-era tunnel opened for people at Ayubia National Park
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Ayaz Sadiq issues clarification after Indian media 'twists' Abhinandan statement
Ayaz Sadiq issues clarification after Indian media ‘twists’ Abhinandan statement
Protective custody sought for 'underage forced conversion' victim Arzoo Raja
Protective custody sought for ‘underage forced conversion’ victim Arzoo Raja
NAB raids Karachi's National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases
NAB raids Karachi’s National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi's Liaquatabad
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi’s Liaquatabad
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
State Bank fines four private banks Rs271 million
State Bank fines four private banks Rs271 million
Gilgit-Baltistan to become Pakistan’s fifth province
Gilgit-Baltistan to become Pakistan’s fifth province
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.