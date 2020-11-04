Faisal Vawda should stop playing hide-and-seek with court: IHC judge

The Islamabad High Court resumed hearing on Wednesday the disqualification case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker Faisal Vawda.

The Election Commission submitted the record of the nomination papers submitted by Vawda for the 2018 General Election. The commission’s lawyer told the court that Vawda had even submitted an affidavit saying that he doesn’t hold dual citizenship.

Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that the federal minister should stop playing hide-and-seek with the court. He submitted the affidavit on June 11, 2018 and his request to take back his dual citizenship was approved on June 25, 2018, he added.

The judge asked Vawda’s lawyer if he wants the court to summon it. The lawyer asked for some time to speak to his client. The case has been adjourned till November 12

A petition was filed against the PTI minister on January 29 for submitting fake documents to the ECP.

A news report had revealed that Vawda filed his nomination papers on June 11, 2018 when he still held US nationality. His papers were approved on June 18, 2018. The federal minister had filed papers to give up his US citizenship on June 22 and he was issued a certificate on June 25.

Article 62(i)(f) deems it necessary for all members of Parliament to be sadiq and ameen. They are prohibited from concealing information about their assets.

On the other hand, Article 63(1)(c) of the Constitution says that “a person shall be disqualified from being elected or chosen as, and from being, a member of Parliament if he ceases to be a citizen of Pakistan or acquires the citizenship of a foreign state.”

On October 17, 2018 two PML-N leaders were disqualified by the Supreme Court for holding dual nationalities. Sadia Abbasi and Haroon Akhtar had dual citizenship when they filed their nomination papers, the court said.

