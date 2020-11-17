Tuesday, November 17, 2020  | 30 Rabiulawal, 1442
Man files petition against ‘controversial’ road in Faisal Vawda’s constituency

SHC issues notices to respondents

Posted: Nov 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: SAMAA Digital

A man has filed a petition in the Sindh High Court against the construction of a 20-foot road in Karachi’s NA-249.

Federal Water Resources Minister Faisal Vawda was elected from the constituency during the 2018 General Election.

The petitioner, Advocate Qadir Mandokhail, said that a tender was issued for the construction of a 100-foot road in the area. The tender was given to the Pakistan Public Works Department and funds worth Rs430 million were released too.

The PWD constructed a 20-foot road, according to the petitioner.

The court has issued notices to the PWD and others. The respondents have been asked to submit their replies at the next hearing.

