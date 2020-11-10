Tuesday, November 10, 2020  | 23 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Faf du Plessis arrives in Pakistan for PSL 2020 play-offs

Right-handed batsman to represent Peshawar Zalmi in knockout stage

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
Faf du Plessis arrives in Pakistan for PSL 2020 play-offs

Photo: AFP

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has arrived to take part in the play-off stage of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.

The former Proteas captain will represent former champions Peshawar Zalmi in the knockout stage.

The franchise shared an image of the 36-year-old batsman at his hotel room in Karachi.

Du Plessis’ compatriot Hardus Viljoen has also reached Pakistan for the tournament.

Peshawar Zalmi will take on Lahore Qalandars in the first eliminator on November 14.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Faf du Plessis Pakistan pakistan super league Peshawar Zalmi South Africa
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Pakistan Super League, PSL 2020, PSL, Pakistan Super League 2020, Pakistan Super League 5, PSL 5, PSL 2020, PSL V, Faf du Plessis PSL, PSL Faf du Plessis,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in 'seven hours'
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in ‘seven hours’
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi's Liaquatabad
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi’s Liaquatabad
CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful
CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful
Security guard kills Khushab bank manager, cites blasphemy motivation
Security guard kills Khushab bank manager, cites blasphemy motivation
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
WB assures working to wrap up Karachi Yellow line design
WB assures working to wrap up Karachi Yellow line design
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.