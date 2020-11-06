Friday, November 6, 2020  | 19 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > News

Fact-check: Pakistan hasn’t wrested control of Kartarpur Gurdwara from Sikhs

Pakistani Sikh leader rejects Indian 'propaganda'

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
Fact-check: Pakistan hasn’t wrested control of Kartarpur Gurdwara from Sikhs

Sikh Pilgrims stand in a queue to visit the Shrine of Baba Guru Nanak Dev at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, on November 9, 2019. (File photo: AFP)

Indian media reported on Thursday that the government of Pakistan has taken “full control” of Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib from the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC).

But these reports have nothing to do with reality and is yet another attempt to spread propaganda against Pakistan, according to Sardar Satwant Singh, the president of PSGPC.

The PSGPC, a Sikh religious organisation in Pakistan, was formed by the government of Pakistan and entrusted with the maintenance of Sikh religious institutions and places of worship across the country.

“The Indian government and some of its people always do propaganda against Pakistan,” Singh told SAMAA Digital. “I reject the Indian media reports.”

According to Singh, the government’s Evacuee Trust Property Board does have “administrative control” of the land outside Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib but has nothing to do with the affairs of the Gurudwara itself.

Without confirming the reports, the Indian government also criticised Pakistan and termed the move “condemnable”.

“This unilateral decision by Pakistan is highly condemnable and runs against the spirit of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor as also the religious sentiments of the Sikh community at large,” said India’s ministry of external affairs in a statement.

Pakistan has termed the Indian media reports and New Delhi’s statement “malicious propaganda” against Pakistan aimed at “maligning the peace corridor.”

Singh, the PSGPC president, told SAMAA Digital that his committee is responsible for everything inside the Gurudwara according to Sikh religion.

“The 875 acres of land that the government of Pakistan has given to Kartarupur, the administrative control of land outside the Gurudwara was given to the Evacuee Trust Property Board,” Singh explained.

He said the Project Management Unit was created by the Evacuee Trust Property Board to facilitate the PSGPC.

“The Project Management Unit will only take care of administrative work outside the Gurudwara. Earlier, there were other departments but now administrative control of the land outside Gurudwara Kartapur Sahib was given to The Evacuee Trust Property Board and Project Management Unit.”

