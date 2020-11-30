Monday, November 30, 2020  | 13 Rabiulakhir, 1442
F-8 attack suspects want case transferred to different ATC bench

A reply has been summoned from law ministry

SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Eleven people were killed during a gun and bomb attack in a court in Islamabad’s F-8 on March 3, 2014. Photo: AFP

The suspects named in the 2014 Islamabad F-8 attack case have filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court seeking a change in the anti-terrorism court bench hearing the case against them.

Judges Raja Jawad Abbas and Shahrukh Arjumand were a part of the inquiry, said the petitioners, adding that the case should be transferred to another judge.

The court has summoned a reply from the law ministry by December 7.

At least 11 people were killed and 29 injured during a gun and bomb attack in a court in Islamabad’s F-8 on March 3, 2014.

The deceased included additional sessions judge Rafaqat Awan.

The Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan had claimed the responsibility for the attack.

