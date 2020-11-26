Explainer: What does HEC’s new Bachelors policy mean for students?

The commission abolished two-year BA programmes
The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan passed a notification on Tuesday abolishing two-year Bachelors’ degree programmes at universities across the country. This means students will no longer be able to pursue two year B.Com or BSc degrees.
The new rule will come in force from January.
The announcement left students worried and a number of questions surfaced on social media. SAMAA Digital contacted HEC Spokesperson Ayesha Ikram and here are her answers to some of the most frequently asked questions:
What is the policy?
The notification issued by HEC read, “[The two-year bachelors] degrees shall not be recognised by the HEC for students enrolled in these programmes after December 31, 2018.”
Students enrolled in two-year programmes beforeDecember 31, 2018 will be allowed to complete their BA and BSc degrees untilDecember 2020. However, those enrolled later will not be granted their degrees.
"For the avoidance of doubt, students admitted to two-yearpost-higher secondary or equivalent programs after December 31, 2018 shall havebeen and shall continue to be admitted to Associate Degreeprogrammes."
The HEC announced that it will replace thetwo-year BA/BSc programmes with a new postsecondary programmewhich will be called the Associate Degree (AD) programme.
The commission said that under the ADprogrammes, general education will be provided to students, which will helpthem gain market skills.
Why was the policy introduced?
Graduate degrees across the world are either forthree or four years. If a student has a two-year B.com or BSc degree, theyare not counted as graduate degrees and will not be acceptedinternationally. This means that a student with this degree will not be able toapply for a Master’s anywhere abroad as the requirement for that is 16 years ofeducation. A student enrolled in a B.com or BSc programme will only be able toget admission abroad if they complete both their BA and MA [two-yearprogrammes].
According to Ikram, this is not the first timethe policy has been introduced. “We have been working on it for the pasttwo years.”
Universities were first informed about it in2017 and then again in 2019. “If these programmes are still being offered,it’s the fault of the varsities,” she said.
Will this mean programmes started after December 2020 will be cancelled?
The university will be responsible foranswering this query. The notification issued by the commission has oneremedy: the BA/BSc degrees can be converted into AD programmes withminimum changes in the courses during the transition period in the first year.
Ikram said that in order to facilitatethe transition, universities and colleges offering AD programmess will beallowed to move gradually from their current programme offerings towards thenew requirements.
In the first year, the courses currentlyoffered in BA/BSc programmes may be adapted with minimum changes for theAD programme, provided that institutions that have taken significant stepstowards transitioning to the AD programmes continue to bring additionsaccording to the policies and guidelines given by the HEC from time to time.
Will these students have to apply to other universities from scratch? What about the one year they completed?
The HEC’s semester guidelines have spacefor exemption of some courses on the credits transfer policy.
In such a case, students can look for options ofenrollment in either BS – four-year degree programmes or AD programmes.They can present the courses they have studied in their transcripts. The casewill then be looked into by the university on the basis of courses alreadystudied. The varsities will decide if the credit hours can be transferred ornot
Will the degrees of BCom/BA graduates be considered now or will they have to take admissions for BA again?
Yes, they will be accepted. Degrees of studentsthat started before December 2019 will be accepted.
Will universities that were continuing these programmes be fined?
Ikram said currently, the option is not underconsideration due to the transition phase from conventional degrees tointernationally acceptable systems.
Are MA programmes being abolished as well?
No, they aren’t. You can, however, only enrollin those programmes after completing a four-year bachelors’ degree. Forstudents who complete their BCom/BSc programmes by 2020, the decision will betaken by the respective university.
What are AD programmes?
AD programmes are two-year programmes thatextend BA or BSc degrees to four years and make them internationallyrecognised.
The goal of the programme is to providebroad-based education to students along with experiential learning. These arebasically skill-based courses.
As per the National Qualifications Frameworkdeveloped by the HEC, these programmes are equivalent to 14 years of education.Prior to completing it, students can enroll themselves in the fifth semester ofBachelor programmes of their choice after a transcript evaluation by theuniversity.