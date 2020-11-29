Entry tests for medical colleges under way across Pakistan

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Thousands of students are appearing for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT 2020) across the country today (Sunday).

According to the Pakistan Medical Commission, the tests will be held at designated centres amid strict coronavirus SOPs.

However, in Karachi, coronavirus SOPs at the centres were not followed as hundreds of students flocked inside through the gates will no social distancing. Many of them were not wearing masks either.

The entry exam will comprise 200 multiple-choice questions. Candidates have two hours to answer them. There will be no negative marking and each question is worth five marks. The test will have 80 Biology, 60 Chemistry, 40 Physics, and 20 English questions.

The MDCAT test is conducted under the supervision of the University of Health Sciences.

The PMC said students who have contracted the coronavirus will appear for the exams on December 13. "If a registered student contracts coronavirus between November 15 and November 29, 2020, he or she would be permitted to sit the special examination to be held on December 13, 2020."

All applicants who are COVID-19 positive shall immediately be deferred to the Special MDCAT Examination to be held on December 13. The link for uploading the test result will remain operational from November 26 to 29 November, it added.

Earlier in November, the Sindh High Court postponed the medical exams that were supposed to be taken on November 14 after multiple petitions were filed against the PMC by students.

The court directed the Pakistan Medical Commission to form an academic board and academic authority within 15 days.

The court then ordered the Medical and Dental Council to make regulations to set criteria for admission priority in the scenario where marks/score of applicants are the same.