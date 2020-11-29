Sunday, November 29, 2020  | 12 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Education

Entry tests for medical colleges under way across Pakistan

SOPs at Karachi centre violated

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Thousands of students are appearing for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT 2020) across the country today (Sunday).

According to the Pakistan Medical Commission, the tests will be held at designated centres amid strict coronavirus SOPs.

However, in Karachi, coronavirus SOPs at the centres were not followed as hundreds of students flocked inside through the gates will no social distancing. Many of them were not wearing masks either.

The entry exam will comprise 200 multiple-choice questions. Candidates have two hours to answer them. There will be no negative marking and each question is worth five marks. The test will have 80 Biology, 60 Chemistry, 40 Physics, and 20 English questions.

The MDCAT test is conducted under the supervision of the University of Health Sciences.

The PMC said students who have contracted the coronavirus will appear for the exams on December 13. "If a registered student contracts coronavirus between November 15 and November 29, 2020, he or she would be permitted to sit the special examination to be held on December 13, 2020."

All applicants who are COVID-19 positive shall immediately be deferred to the Special MDCAT Examination to be held on December 13. The link for uploading the test result will remain operational from November 26 to 29 November, it added.

Earlier in November, the Sindh High Court postponed the medical exams that were supposed to be taken on November 14 after multiple petitions were filed against the PMC by students.

The court directed the Pakistan Medical Commission to form an academic board and academic authority within 15 days.

The court then ordered the Medical and Dental Council to make regulations to set criteria for admission priority in the scenario where marks/score of applicants are the same.

FaceBook WhatsApp
MDCAT pmc
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
coronavirus SOPs, coronavirus update, coronavirus cases in Pakistan, MDCAT in Pakistan, medical college entry tests, medical entry exams,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
Explainer: What does HEC's new Bachelors policy mean for students?
Explainer: What does HEC’s new Bachelors policy mean for students?
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
Video: Moving car catches fire on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
Video: Moving car catches fire on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
Construction of Kamran Tessori's Tejori Tower halted over land dispute
Construction of Kamran Tessori’s Tejori Tower halted over land dispute
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors' degrees
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors’ degrees
PTM’s Moshin Dawar quits PDM
PTM’s Moshin Dawar quits PDM
French Embassy calls out Mazari's tweet likening Macron to Nazis
French Embassy calls out Mazari’s tweet likening Macron to Nazis
Won’t shut down factories, promises PM Khan
Won’t shut down factories, promises PM Khan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.