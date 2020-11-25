Wednesday, November 25, 2020  | 8 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Entire Punjab to get health cards by December 2021: PM

The government will spend Rs60b a year on health cards

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
Entire Punjab to get health cards by December 2021: PM

Photo: Imran Khan/Facebook

Every person in Punjab will be given government health cards by December 2021, Prime Minister Imran Khan told officials in Lahore.

In a briefing during his visit to Lahore on Wednesday, PM Khan told Punjab health officials that the target to give people in Punjab health cards should be achieved by December 2021.

During the briefing, health officials told the premier that the government will spend Rs60 billion on health cards each year and every individual will be able to get medical treatment free of charge.

Last month, PM Khan had made a promise during a Lahore visit that he would provide health cards to people in Punjab.

Addressing an event of Insaf Doctors’ Forum, the premier had said that he met Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar as well as the provincial finance and health ministers before the event and told them to issue health cards to people in Punjab in different phases.

