Saturday, November 28, 2020  | 11 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Election for GB chief minister’s slot on November 30

PM Khan will attend the oath-taking ceremony

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Election for GB chief minister’s slot on November 30

Photo: Khalid Khurshid

The election for the Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister’s slot will be held on November 30, according to a notification issued by the Assembly Secretariat.

The chief minister and his cabinet will, however, take oath on December 2 in the presence of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The premier will reach Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday to attend the oath-taking ceremony. He will be accompanied by the PTI’s Chief Organizer Saifullah Niazi and Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur.

Related: PM Khan approves Khalid Khurshid’s name for next Gilgit-Baltistan CM

On Friday, PM Khan had approved the name of Advocate Khalid Khurshid Khan for Gilgit-Baltistan’s next chief minister.

Khurshid was elected the member of Gilgit-Baltistan assembly from GBLA-13 constituency in Gilgit-Baltistan in the November 15 elections.

The PTI had won 10 seats and five independent candidates joined it after the elections. It also has the support of the MWM, which has one general seat. Its 16-member strength is set to earn the party six reserved seats.

These reserved seats include four for women and two for technocrats. This way, the ruling coalition has 22 seats in 33-member assembly.

FaceBook WhatsApp
gilgit-baltistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Khalid Khurshid Khan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Election, GB Assembly
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
Explainer: What does HEC's new Bachelors policy mean for students?
Explainer: What does HEC’s new Bachelors policy mean for students?
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
Video: Moving car catches fire on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
Video: Moving car catches fire on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors' degrees
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors’ degrees
PTM’s Moshin Dawar quits PDM
PTM’s Moshin Dawar quits PDM
French Embassy calls out Mazari's tweet likening Macron to Nazis
French Embassy calls out Mazari’s tweet likening Macron to Nazis
Won’t shut down factories, promises PM Khan
Won’t shut down factories, promises PM Khan
Five suspected robbers shot dead in Karachi’s DHA
Five suspected robbers shot dead in Karachi’s DHA
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.