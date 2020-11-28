Election for GB chief minister’s slot on November 30

The election for the Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister’s slot will be held on November 30, according to a notification issued by the Assembly Secretariat.

The chief minister and his cabinet will, however, take oath on December 2 in the presence of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The premier will reach Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday to attend the oath-taking ceremony. He will be accompanied by the PTI’s Chief Organizer Saifullah Niazi and Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur.

On Friday, PM Khan had approved the name of Advocate Khalid Khurshid Khan for Gilgit-Baltistan’s next chief minister.

Khurshid was elected the member of Gilgit-Baltistan assembly from GBLA-13 constituency in Gilgit-Baltistan in the November 15 elections.

The PTI had won 10 seats and five independent candidates joined it after the elections. It also has the support of the MWM, which has one general seat. Its 16-member strength is set to earn the party six reserved seats.

These reserved seats include four for women and two for technocrats. This way, the ruling coalition has 22 seats in 33-member assembly.