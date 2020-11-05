Election 2023 to be most transparent in Pakistan’s history: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan said his government and its allies will improve their performance in their remaining two and half years in office and win the 2023 elections.

The next elections will be the most transparent elections in the history of Pakistan, said PM Khan while addressing party members and coalition partners during a lunch hosted at Prime Minister House.

All the government coalition partners attended except the PML-Q. During his speech, the premier told his allies that his government rescued the country from getting defaulted after he came to power and led Pakistan to the right economic path.

This was the second meeting between PM Khan and his coalition partners in a month after the opposition parties banded together to launch an anti-government campaign called the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

Related: They think Balochistan’s people shouldn’t chose their own govt: Maryam

The PDM has already staged three rallies in Gujranwala, Karachi and Quetta and their leaders have severely criticised PM Khan’s government and the military leaders because they claim the top army officials brought the PTI government into power.

PM Khan calls the opposition’s rallies an attempt to blackmail him to withdraw corruption cases against the leaders of opposition parties.

Related: The Queen’s gambit: Maryam Nawaz’s brazen, risky power play

He told his party members and members of coalition parties that the government wanted to hold a “national dialogue” with the opposition parties but he claimed they started seeking NROs and made the dialogue “meaningless”.

He assured them that the government will take concrete steps to control inflation and resolve the problems of the provinces.