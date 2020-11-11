Wednesday, November 11, 2020  | 24 Rabiulawal, 1442
Egg prices rise to Rs270 per dozen

Prices expected to remain high until March, April

Posted: Nov 11, 2020
Photo: AFP

Egg prices have risen to Rs270 per dozen and are expected to increase further in winter, according to former Poultry Association chairperson Javed Aslam

“Prices are not coming down anytime soon,” Aslam told SAMAA TV’s Naya Din. Although production remains the same throughout the year, the increase in demand in winter causes a hike, he added.

The high demand for eggs from the commercial sector, including bakeries, restaurants and hotels, is difficult to meet because there was no chick placement during the lockdowns.

Aslam said that 30% of their farms were closed due to a sharp drop in demand.

Another factor for higher prices is an increase in the price of chicken feed. Soya bean prices have increased to Rs95 per kg from Rs40 and canola meal to Rs65 from Rs40.

“The poultry industry is not making profits,” said Aslam.

A decrease in egg prices is expected in March and April with new chick placement.

