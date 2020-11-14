Saturday, November 14, 2020  | 27 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

5.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Balochistan

No casualty reported

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
5.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Balochistan

Photo: SAMAA TV

A 5.1-magnitutde earthquake shook many Balochistan cities at 7:57am Saturday.

Tremors were felt in Ziarat, Pasni, Quetta, Harnai, Mastung, Qila Abdullah, Chaman and Sanjwai.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre says the epicentre was 38km East from Quetta and 10km deep.

No casualty has been been reported so far.

In August, over 300 families were displaced in Balochistan’s Washuk after a quake destroyed their houses.

The intensity of the earthquake was 5.4 and it was centred 56km North East of Khuzdar. Aftershocks were also experienced. The most affected area was Kali Sajid in Baseema tehsil.

People were already sleeping outside their homes because of the heat, which saved their lives.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan earthquake
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
5.1 earthquake jolts Balochistan cities, balochistan cities, earthquake in balochsitan, quake in pakistan, earthquake in quetta, PDMA, quetta quake,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
Pakistan Railways announces restoring KCR from Monday
Pakistan Railways announces restoring KCR from Monday
This is why Karachi’s air is so bad today
This is why Karachi’s air is so bad today
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.