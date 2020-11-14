5.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Balochistan

A 5.1-magnitutde earthquake shook many Balochistan cities at 7:57am Saturday.

Tremors were felt in Ziarat, Pasni, Quetta, Harnai, Mastung, Qila Abdullah, Chaman and Sanjwai.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre says the epicentre was 38km East from Quetta and 10km deep.

No casualty has been been reported so far.

In August, over 300 families were displaced in Balochistan’s Washuk after a quake destroyed their houses.

The intensity of the earthquake was 5.4 and it was centred 56km North East of Khuzdar. Aftershocks were also experienced. The most affected area was Kali Sajid in Baseema tehsil.

People were already sleeping outside their homes because of the heat, which saved their lives.