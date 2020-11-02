DRAP launches app to report adverse effects of drugs

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan has launched a free mobile application where patients can report adverse reactions to medicines.

The app will allow people to fill a form to submit reports on any drug’s adverse effects to DRAP. Patients can also send updates to previously submitted reports and create a personalised watchlist of medicines. Updates and safety alerts from DRAP’s National Pharmacovigilance Centre will be shared with users.

DRAP has launched a free mobile application for reporting adverse drug reactions. This app has been developed by MHRA, UK. It is handy, easy to use and available at google play store and ios. pic.twitter.com/r3hUQQmUkG — Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (@DRA_Pakistan) November 2, 2020

The app was launched as part of Medical Safety Week being observed across different countries from November 2 to 8. The weeklong social media campaign is part of an initiative to create awareness about drug safety by the Uppsala Monitoring Centre of the World Health Organisation.

The app was developed by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency of the UK’s Department of Health and Social Care.

It is available at the Google Play store and Apple store.

In October DRAP had issued recall alerts for substandard drugs and drugs contaminated by glass in the market.

