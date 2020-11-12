Thursday, November 12, 2020  | 25 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Zafar Mirza was disappointed the government didn’t defend him

Says there were tensions between elected, unelected cabinet members

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago

Dr Zafar Mirza, the former special assistant to PM on health, said that he was disappointed after the government didn't defend his appointment when political rivals accused him of corruption.

The government should defend its unelected cabinet members when propaganda is being run against them by the media or bureaucrats, he said in an exclusive interview with SAMAA TV. "The government shouldn't leave its people on their own to defend themselves."

"This is one of my disappointments," he said. The government called people to serve on certain posts and didn't come out for their defence, he lamented.

"I am a Pakistani and I have no dual nationality," Dr Mirza said. I left my job and came to Pakistan to serve the country, he added. "We feel honoured when we are asked to come back to our country so the government should work towards making things easy for us."

Speaking about his decision to step down, he said that there was friction between the elected and unelected members of the cabinet. The tension is there in assemblies as well. Another problem was that I was briefing the media every day during the coronavirus lockdown, he said, adding that people feared that I was becoming "too prominent". The matter was also discussed in a cabinet meeting.

"I was just giving updates to people about the lockdown and coronavirus cases in the country," he added. "My immunity must've been very weak," he chuckled.

Many people claimed that I stepped down as SAPM because I wanted to leave the country, he said. "Well, I am still here."

Medicine from India

NAB had launched an inquiry against Mirza over his alleged involvement in importing medicine under the banner of life-saving drugs from India. Four hundred and fifty medicines were imported by his ministry.

On August 5, 2019 the PM decided to suspend bilateral trade with India after it illegally annexed Kashmir. The problem with that was that 50% to 60% of our raw materials for manufacturing medicines come from India, explained Dr Mirza. If we had halted that we would have to import medicines at higher prices and all manufacturing would have stopped, he said. "I held discussions with the PM and he issued a waiver for life-saving drugs."

Rising number of coronavirus cases

Pakistan has to stay cautious as the cases of the novel coronavirus can increase, he remarked when asked about the second wave of the virus. "I think we have more cases than those being reported."

He shared that the data from Islamabad and Sindh is quite reliable. We faced problems while getting data from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. "People should never try to hide the data," he warned.

Dr Mirza said Pakistan should take precautionary measures as the situation can go out of control.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Dr Zafar Mirza
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in 'seven hours'
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in ‘seven hours’
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Security guard kills Khushab bank manager, cites blasphemy motivation
Security guard kills Khushab bank manager, cites blasphemy motivation
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.