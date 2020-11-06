Friday, November 6, 2020  | 19 Rabiulawal, 1442
News

Don’t throw garbage in Karachi’s storm water drains: administrator

Anti-encroachment operation continues

Posted: Nov 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
Karachi Administrator Iftikhar Shallwani visited on Friday the Mehmoodabad storm water drain and said no one should dump garbage in the city’s storm water drain.

Shallwani said the removal of encroachments around storm water drains is imperative for the improvement of Karachi, adding that the removal of encroachments is the administration’s highest priority.

The Karachi administrator directed the KMC anti-encroachment department to demolish illegal constructions around the Mehmoodabad drain. “No one will be allowed to establish encroachments over storm water drains and put the public in difficulty during the monsoon season,” he warned.

Shallwani appealed to the public to stop throwing garbage into storm water drains as it blocked the flow of water when it rained.

On Friday, the KMC anti-encroachment also conducted anti-encroachment operations in districts Central, East and Korangi.

In District Central, the team dismantled make-shift shanties beneath the Gharibabad Bridge near the Lyari River.

The KMC team removed other encroachments as well to clear the passage.

In District East, the anti-encroachment team conducted an operation in Jamshed Town. They removed and confiscated encroachments such as tea hotels’ paraphernalia, stalls, cabins, push-carts and tandoors on service roads and footpaths.

The KMC anti-encroachment team conducted an operation in Shah Faisal Colony in District Korangi as well. The operation was targeted around Shama Shopping Centre and encroachments from footpaths and service roads were removed.

Cabins, stalls, pushcarts, tea-hotels’ paraphernalia and puncture equipment were confiscated by the anti-encroachment teams.

KMC
 
