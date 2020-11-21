Dolmen Mall Clifton stores sealed for not following coronavirus SOPs

Shops at one of Karachi’s most popular shopping malls, Dolmen Mall Clifton, have been sealed for not following the government’s coronavirus SOPs.

District South Deputy Commissioner Irshad Sodhar sealed several shops at the mall during a visit on Saturday.

Sindbad’s XTREME, Madras Jewelers and Moosajee’s were sealed. They will have to pay fines to have their stores unsealed.

The South district administration also imposed fines on clerks at Next for not wearing masks.

He also distributed face masks at Teen Talwar, Gulf Shopping Centre, Saddar and on public buses during his visit. One shopkeeper at Gulf was fined for not wearing a mask.

He met office-bearers of the Gulf Centre Association and asked for their assistance towards curbing COVID-19. He said the spread of the virus could be prevented by following SOPs.