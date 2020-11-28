Dera Ismail Khan man arrested for abducting, raping 12-year-old boy

A man was arrested for kidnapping and then raping a 12-year-old boy in Dera Ismail Khan’s Tank, the police said on Saturday.

According to the FIR, the boy was kidnapped on November 23 while he was on his way back from school after which the family registered a missing person complaint at the Gul Imam police station.

Following this, a special police team comprising SHO Bilal Khan, the investigating officer and the sub inspector was formed. They arrested the suspect within 48 hours and recovered the 12-year-old.

The perpetrator, identifed as Najeebullah, confessed to raping the youngster. He lived in the neighbourhood of the survivor.

The DNA samples of the suspect have been sent for a medical examination, SHO Khan said.

A case has been registered under Sections 364 (Kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), 377 (Unnatural offences) and 342 (Punishment for wrongful confinement) of the Pakistan Penal Code.