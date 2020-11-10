Tuesday, November 10, 2020  | 23 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Dera Ghazi Khan: Three killed after chingchi falls into canal

Four people rescued, search operation for others under way

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
Dera Ghazi Khan: Three killed after chingchi falls into canal

Photo: SAMAA TV

Three people were killed after a chingchi rickshaw fell into the Chashma Right Bank Canal in Dera Ghazi Khan on Monday night.

There were 17 passengers aboard. According to Rescue 1122, four people were rescued from the canal and a search operation for 10 people is under way.

The accident took place on the Shah Jamal Link Road in Dera Ghazi Khan’s Taunsa Sharif.

“The passengers were on their way to a wedding when the accident took place,” a rescuer said. He said that the chingchi driver lost control of the vehicle due to speeding.

A number of teams from Dera Ghazi Khan and Dera Ismail Khan have reached the site and are helping with the rescue operation.

FaceBook WhatsApp
accident Dera Ghazi Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
DGK rickshaw, DGK chingchi accident,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in 'seven hours'
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in ‘seven hours’
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi's Liaquatabad
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi’s Liaquatabad
CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful
CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful
Security guard kills Khushab bank manager, cites blasphemy motivation
Security guard kills Khushab bank manager, cites blasphemy motivation
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
WB assures working to wrap up Karachi Yellow line design
WB assures working to wrap up Karachi Yellow line design
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.