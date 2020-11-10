Dera Ghazi Khan: Three killed after chingchi falls into canal

Three people were killed after a chingchi rickshaw fell into the Chashma Right Bank Canal in Dera Ghazi Khan on Monday night.

There were 17 passengers aboard. According to Rescue 1122, four people were rescued from the canal and a search operation for 10 people is under way.

The accident took place on the Shah Jamal Link Road in Dera Ghazi Khan’s Taunsa Sharif.

“The passengers were on their way to a wedding when the accident took place,” a rescuer said. He said that the chingchi driver lost control of the vehicle due to speeding.

A number of teams from Dera Ghazi Khan and Dera Ismail Khan have reached the site and are helping with the rescue operation.