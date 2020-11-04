Wednesday, November 4, 2020  | 17 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > News

SHC summons details of charges against Ahmed Omar Sheikh

Court overturned his death sentence in the Daniel Pearl case

Nov 4, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
SHC summons details of charges against Ahmed Omar Sheikh

The Sindh High Court has asked the authorities to submit details of all the charges against Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who was sentenced to death in 2002 for the murder of US journalist Daniel Pearl. The sentence was overturned by the Sindh High Court on April 2.

A case has been filed over the detention of Sheikh and three others after the court had approved their release.

The court had commuted Sheikh’s sentence to seven years and a fine of Rs2,000,000 was imposed on him. Three others, Adil Sheikh, Salman Saqib and Fahad Nasim, were acquitted. They had previously been sentenced to life imprisonments.

On Wednesday, Justice KK Agha asked the Sindh government to explain why Sheikh, Adil, Saqib and Nasim haven’t been released yet.

The Sindh advocate-general said the suspects were working with terrorist organisations.

“Stop speaking about the past and present evidence against them,” remarked Justice Agha.

The petitioners’ lawyer argued that they have been in jail for the last 20 years and it is unjust to extend their detention. Nadeem Ahmed Arzoo said the Ministry of Interior’s notification should be declared null and void.

The case has been adjourned till November 26.

Pearl, 38, was the South Asia bureau chief for The Wall Street Journal when he was abducted in Karachi in January 2002. He was researching links between militants in Pakistan and Richard C Reid, who is also known as ‘shoe bomber’ for trying to detonate a shoe bomb while on a flight from Paris to Miami in 2001.

Pearl’s parents and the Sindh government had filed appeals in the Supreme Court against the Sindh High Court’s order. The Sindh government decided on July 15 to extend detention of the four men.

