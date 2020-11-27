Daniel Pearl case: Court hears petition challenging detention of ‘innocents’

The Sindh High Court resumed hearing on Thursday the petition challenging the detention of the four men in the Daniel Pearl murder case.

Pearl, 38, was the South Asia bureau chief for The Wall Street Journal when he was abducted in Karachi in January 2002. He was researching links between militants in Pakistan and Richard C Reid, who is also known as ‘shoe bomber’ for trying to detonate a shoe bomb while on a flight from Paris to Miami in 2001.

On April 2, the Sindh High Court overturned the death sentence for British-born militant Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who had been convicted in the case in 2002. His sentence was commuted to seven years and a fine of Rs2,000,000 was imposed on him. Three other accused, Adil Sheikh, Salman Saqib, and Fahad Nasim, were acquitted. They had previously been sentenced to life imprisonment.

They have, however, yet to be released as they have been detained by the Sindh government.

A petition challenging their detention has been filed in the high court. It says that the notification issued by the interior ministry on September 28 over their detention is illegal.

Pearl’s parents have challenged the Sindh High Court’s verdict in the Supreme Court.

The SHC asked if the interior ministry has filed a request for early hearing.

The Sindh prosecutor general filed a petition that was adjourned, the court was informed.

Justice KK Agha said that it seems that Sindh doesn’t want the case proceedings to continue. The case has been adjourned till December 10