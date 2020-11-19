CTD arrests four Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army ‘militants’ in Karachi

The Counter-Terrorism Department claims to have arrested four suspected militants involved in attacks on Rangers personnel in Sindh.

The four militants identified as Sarang, Bashir Ahmed, Anis Ahmed and Saleem Sindhi, according to CTD DIG Omar Shahid Hamid, are members of the outlawed Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army.

The banned SRA claimed attacks in various cities of Sindh, including Karachi, a few months ago.

Related: With Rangers attacks, investigators link separatists and MQM

On June 10, Rangers personnel were targeted in Karachi’s Malir and Gulistan-e-Jauhar in hand grenade attacks. On June 19, paramilitary troops were attacked in Ghotki, Karachi and Larkana. Two Rangers personnel and a passerby were killed in those attacks.

CTD officials said they seized hand grenades and pistols in a raid at the SRA militants’ hideout. They claim that the Indian intelligence agency is helping the militant outfit.