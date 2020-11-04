CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful

The Federal Public Service Commission announced the results of the written examinations of the Central Superior Services (CSS) CE-2020 on Tuesday, November 3.

According to the statistics issued by the FPSC, 2.03% of candidates were successful. This means that only two out of every 100 applicants passed.

Out of a total of 18,553 candidates who sat the exams, 376 passed. This is just 4 candidates more than last year. in 2019, 372 candidates cleared the written exam. A total of 14,521 candidates appeared.

The commission has instructed successful candidates to visit the official FBSC website for details on the next schedule of exams.