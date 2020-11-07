Saturday, November 7, 2020  | 20 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Health

COVID-19 claims 20 more lives in Pakistan

At least 1,502 new cases reported in last 24 hours

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
COVID-19 claims 20 more lives in Pakistan

Children riding on a bike with their family wear facemasks as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Karachi on October 29, 2020. (Photo: AFP)

At least 20 people have died of the coronavirus in Pakistan in the past 24 hours, according to official figures.

The country also reported 1,502 new cases in the last 24 hours, while the death toll has jumped to 6,943.

There are currently 16,912 active coronavirus cases in Pakistan, of which 890 are said to be in critical condition.

Authorities have confirmed that Pakistan is witnessing the second wave of the deadly virus. The government’s National Command Operation Centre has banned gatherings at wedding halls from November 20 in big cities as part of new restrictions aimed at containing the spread of the virus.

The NCOC has also decided to instruct government and private institutions to cut their workforce in half. Only 50% of their employees will work at offices while the rest will work from home.

The government will also impose smart lockdowns in areas affected by the virus.

Coronavirus Pakistan
 
COVID-19, Pakistan, Coronavirus, Karachi
 

