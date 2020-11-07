COVID-19 claims 20 more lives in Pakistan

At least 20 people have died of the coronavirus in Pakistan in the past 24 hours, according to official figures.

The country also reported 1,502 new cases in the last 24 hours, while the death toll has jumped to 6,943.

There are currently 16,912 active coronavirus cases in Pakistan, of which 890 are said to be in critical condition.

Authorities have confirmed that Pakistan is witnessing the second wave of the deadly virus. The government’s National Command Operation Centre has banned gatherings at wedding halls from November 20 in big cities as part of new restrictions aimed at containing the spread of the virus.

The NCOC has also decided to instruct government and private institutions to cut their workforce in half. Only 50% of their employees will work at offices while the rest will work from home.

The government will also impose smart lockdowns in areas affected by the virus.