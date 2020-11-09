Monday, November 9, 2020  | 22 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Court suspends order instructing lawmakers, politicians to leave Gilgit-Baltistan

Respondents issued notices for November 13

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Court suspends order instructing lawmakers, politicians to leave Gilgit-Baltistan

Photo: Online

The Supreme Appellate Court Gilgit Baltistan has suspended the order of the Gilgit-Baltistan High Court instructing politicians and lawmakers to leave the region within 72 hours.

The high court noted that election rules bar ministers and lawmakers from running their parties’ election campaigns in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The respondents have been issued notices for November 13.

Many prominent politicians such as PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz, and PTI’s Amin Ali Gandapur and Murad Saeed have been campaigning for the upcoming polls for GB’s Legislative Assembly. The voting will be held on November 15.

FaceBook WhatsApp
GB elections 2020
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in 'seven hours'
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in ‘seven hours’
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi's Liaquatabad
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi’s Liaquatabad
CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful
CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful
Security guard kills Khushab bank manager, cites blasphemy motivation
Security guard kills Khushab bank manager, cites blasphemy motivation
MQM’s Haider Abbas Rizvi returns to Pakistan
MQM’s Haider Abbas Rizvi returns to Pakistan
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
WB assures working to wrap up Karachi Yellow line design
WB assures working to wrap up Karachi Yellow line design
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.