Court suspends order instructing lawmakers, politicians to leave Gilgit-Baltistan

The Supreme Appellate Court Gilgit Baltistan has suspended the order of the Gilgit-Baltistan High Court instructing politicians and lawmakers to leave the region within 72 hours.

The high court noted that election rules bar ministers and lawmakers from running their parties’ election campaigns in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The respondents have been issued notices for November 13.

Many prominent politicians such as PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz, and PTI’s Amin Ali Gandapur and Murad Saeed have been campaigning for the upcoming polls for GB’s Legislative Assembly. The voting will be held on November 15.