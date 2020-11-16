Court summons Meesha Shafi’s witnesses in Ali Zafar defamation case

A Lahore sessions court has summoned singer Meesha Shafi’s witnesses to record their testimonies in the defamation suit filed against her by fellow singer Ali Zafar.

Additional Sessions Judge Imtiaz Ahmed heard the case on Monday.

Zafar has argued that Shafi made false accusations against him, which damaged his reputation. On September 28, he filed an FIR against Shafi and eight others for defaming him on social media.

The next hearing has been set for November 30.

Shafi initially filed a harassment case against Zafar, who then filed a defamation suit against her. Both cases are currently under trial. Shafi has also filed a Rs1 billion defamation suit against Zafar.

This petition filed by Zafar is a retaliatory petition. He wants the court to order the hearings of her petition to be stopped.

In April 2018, Shafi took to Twitter to accuse Zafar of physically harassing her on ‘more than one occasion.’ “This happened to me despite the fact that I am an empowered, accomplished woman who is known for speaking her mind,” she said.

He denied the allegations and wants her to pay restitution for the damage to his reputation and leveling false allegations against him. Since then the two have been engaged in a legal battle.