Monday, November 16, 2020  | 29 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Court summons Meesha Shafi’s witnesses in Ali Zafar defamation case

They need to record their testimonies on Nov 30

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Court summons Meesha Shafi’s witnesses in Ali Zafar defamation case

A Lahore sessions court has summoned singer Meesha Shafi’s witnesses to record their testimonies in the defamation suit filed against her by fellow singer Ali Zafar.

Additional Sessions Judge Imtiaz Ahmed heard the case on Monday.

Zafar has argued that Shafi made false accusations against him, which damaged his reputation. On September 28, he filed an FIR against Shafi and eight others for defaming him on social media.

The next hearing has been set for November 30.

Shafi initially filed a harassment case against Zafar, who then filed a defamation suit against her. Both cases are currently under trial. Shafi has also filed a Rs1 billion defamation suit against Zafar.

This petition filed by Zafar is a retaliatory petition. He wants the court to order the hearings of her petition to be stopped.

In April 2018, Shafi took to Twitter to accuse Zafar of physically harassing her on ‘more than one occasion.’ “This happened to me despite the fact that I am an empowered, accomplished woman who is known for speaking her mind,” she said.

He denied the allegations and wants her to pay restitution for the damage to his reputation and leveling false allegations against him. Since then the two have been engaged in a legal battle.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ali Zafar Meesha Shafi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: PTI wins 10 seats, independents seven
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: PTI wins 10 seats, independents seven
No decision on school closure taken: Pakistan Education Ministry
No decision on school closure taken: Pakistan Education Ministry
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Today's outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
Today’s outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Health of our students number one priority: education minister
Health of our students number one priority: education minister
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.