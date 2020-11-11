Court refers application on flour, sugar prices to citizens portal

The Islamabad High Court has sent an application on the increase in flour and sugar prices to the Pakistan Citizens Portal and disposed of the case.

Parliamentarians and other appointed representatives should be held responsible for the increase in the price of commodities, ruled the court.

The petitioner said that the court should order action against those responsible for the increase in prices. He said flour is being sold for Rs70 per kilogramme in some areas.

A mobile application, the Pakistan Citizens Portal, was launched last year to allow citizens to voice their grievances with the government. From sewage water inundating the road outside a residential area to government officers taking bribes to do one’s work and trash piling up on the streets, citizens were finally able to get an a government-managed avenue to launch their complaints.