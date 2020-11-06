Friday, November 6, 2020  | 19 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > News

Court orders ministers, lawmakers to leave Gilgit-Baltistan within 72 hours

Under election rules, they can't run election campaigns there

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The Gilgit-Baltistan High Court has ordered Pakistani lawmakers and ministers to leave Gilgit-Baltistan within 72 hours.

According to the election rules, ministers and lawmakers are not allowed run their parties' election campaigns in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the PPP chairperson and an MNA, and Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur are currently in Gilgit-Baltistan where they are running their parties’ election campaigns.

Elections for the GB Assembly will be held on November 15.

Raja Shahbaz Khan, the chief election commissioner in Gilgit-Baltistan, has urged the ministers and lawmakers to leave the area on their own.

“It is a court decision and I can't comment on it,” said Khan. “It's my appeal that they themselves leave the area without worsening the situation.”
Gilgit-Baltistan, GB elections, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan
 

