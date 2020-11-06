Court orders ministers, lawmakers to leave Gilgit-Baltistan within 72 hours

Under election rules, they can't run election campaigns there

According to the election rules, ministers and lawmakers are not allowed run their parties' election campaigns in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the PPP chairperson and an MNA, and Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur are currently in Gilgit-Baltistan where they are running their parties’ election campaigns.

Elections for the GB Assembly will be held on November 15.

Raja Shahbaz Khan, the chief election commissioner in Gilgit-Baltistan, has urged the ministers and lawmakers to leave the area on their own.

“It is a court decision and I can't comment on it,” said Khan. “It's my appeal that they themselves leave the area without worsening the situation.”