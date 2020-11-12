Court grants bail to PML-N MPA Khawaja Imran Nazir

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore granted bail to PML-N MPA Khawaja Imran Nazir on Thursday.

Last week, the Lahore police had arrested the politician after his car was found to be used in an attack on the city’s NAB office on August 11, when PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz appeared before the authority. Over 13 police officers were injured.

A case had been registered against Nazir at the Chung Police Station, Lahore.

The court has asked Nazir to submit surety bonds worth Rs500,000.

Five other PML-N workers including Shaista Malik, Shehbaz Chaudhry and Pervaiz Malik have been granted interim bail until November 16.

During the hearing, a big group of PML-N workers and supporters gathered outside the court and chanted slogans against the government due to which the police had to close the main gate.

Talking to the media after the hearing, Nazir called the case a government tactic. “This is pure cruelty. What kind of a democracy is this?” he said. On the other hand, another case has been registered at the Chung Police Station against over 40 PML-N members including PML-N lawyer Attaullah Tarar and PML-N leader Uzma Bukhari for blocking the road and hate speech against slogans.