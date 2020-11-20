Friday, November 20, 2020  | 3 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Coronavirus tests mandatory for students sitting for medical exams: DOW

Students required to sign undertakings

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Coronavirus tests mandatory for students sitting for medical exams: DOW

Photo: File

The DOW University for Health Sciences has made coronavirus tests mandatory for all students sitting for medical exams this year.

Students will be required to submit their coronavirus reports to the university administration and those with negative results will be allowed to appear for the exam.

If a student contracts the virus after the exam, the university will not be responsible for it.

Students are required to sign an undertaking before entering the premises, taking classes, or meeting teachers and supervisors. It requires them to follow all SOPs issued by the university.

The university will not be liable if a student tests positive, it added. The undertaking form costs Rs50.

Students have said that it’s difficult for them to fulfill the conditions.

On the other hand, the varsity’s management said that the decision was taken as SOPs were not being followed on campus. “Students don’t practice social distancing or wear masks.”

The students testing positive for the virus have been isolating inside their hostel rooms.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Dow University
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
TLP's Khadim Rizvi passes away in Lahore
TLP’s Khadim Rizvi passes away in Lahore
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: PTI wins 10 seats, independents seven
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: PTI wins 10 seats, independents seven
No decision on school closure taken: Pakistan Education Ministry
No decision on school closure taken: Pakistan Education Ministry
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
Today's outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
Today’s outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
TLP ends march after government agrees to 'expel' French ambassador
TLP ends march after government agrees to ‘expel’ French ambassador
Punjab announces smart lockdown in six major cities, including Lahore
Punjab announces smart lockdown in six major cities, including Lahore
Lahore motorway rape Day 70: Suspect sent to jail
Lahore motorway rape Day 70: Suspect sent to jail
Bakhtawar Bhutto to get engaged on November 27
Bakhtawar Bhutto to get engaged on November 27
Health of our students number one priority: education minister
Health of our students number one priority: education minister
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.