Coronavirus tests mandatory for students sitting for medical exams: DOW

The DOW University for Health Sciences has made coronavirus tests mandatory for all students sitting for medical exams this year.

Students will be required to submit their coronavirus reports to the university administration and those with negative results will be allowed to appear for the exam.

If a student contracts the virus after the exam, the university will not be responsible for it.

Students are required to sign an undertaking before entering the premises, taking classes, or meeting teachers and supervisors. It requires them to follow all SOPs issued by the university.

The university will not be liable if a student tests positive, it added. The undertaking form costs Rs50.

Students have said that it’s difficult for them to fulfill the conditions.

On the other hand, the varsity’s management said that the decision was taken as SOPs were not being followed on campus. “Students don’t practice social distancing or wear masks.”

The students testing positive for the virus have been isolating inside their hostel rooms.