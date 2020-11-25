Coronavirus SOP violations: Two wedding halls, restaurants sealed in Rawalpindi

The district administration of Rawalpindi sealed two wedding halls and two restaurants in the city on Wednesday for violating coronavirus SOPs.

“There’s a zero-tolerance policy against people who are not following the instructions,” DC Anwar-ul-Haq said. “We are making surprise visits to wedding halls, hostels and restaurants.”

Anyone who is out in public without a mask will be punished. It is mandatory for all restaurants to install “no mask, no service” boards on their entrances, the commissioner added.

According to the Punjab Health Department, coronavirus cases in Rawalpindi have drastically increased. Over 150 cases are being reported from the city every day.

“An isolation centre with the capacity of 2,500 people has been set-up in Taxilla,” DC Haq said.

Experts have warned that Pakistan is battling the second wave of the deadly virus. In the last 24 hours, 59 people died from the virus and over 3,000 new cases were reported countrywide.