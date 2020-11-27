Coronavirus SOP violation: Three Karachi shops sealed, multiple warnings issued

Three shops were sealed and warnings were issued to multiple restaurants in Karachi’s Boat Basin on Wednesday for violating coronavirus SOPs.

According to Commissioner South Irshad Sodhar, no social distancing was practised at the venues and people were being allowed inside without face masks.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy against people violating coronavirus SOPs,” he said, adding that the Saddar Electronic Market, Zainab Market, Jama Cloth and other business centres will be closed by 6pm.

Sodhar revealed that since September, the district administration has sealed 30 wedding halls and warned 227. “Over 360 restaurants have been sealed so far and they have been fined Rs1.6 million collectively.”

More than 470 people in the city were fined for not wearing masks. The collective amount came to Rs112,000. The district administration visited schools as well and fined eight of them.

After experts warned that the country was battling the second wave of the coronavirus, the government has been strictly monitoring the implementation of SOPs across the country.

As of Thursday morning, Pakistan has reported 386,198 cases of coronavirus, out of which 334,392 people have recovered. In the last 24 hours, over 3,306 new cases were reported and 40 people lost their lives to the virus.